Alligator Loki Gets His Very First Print Comic at Marvel

Alligator Loki is transitioning from the screen to the comics. The first season of Loki on Disney+ introduced viewers to the Reptilian God of Mischief, one of the many variants Tom Hiddleston's titular character met on his journey. Seeing an alligator form of Loki wearing the Trickster's signature horned crown was definitely a limelight, which is why Marvel decided to give him an Infinity Comic series on Marvel Unlimited. That story, along with an all-new adventure, will be collected in an extra-sized Alligator Loki one-shot.

Alligator Loki #1 comes from writer Alyssa Wong, artist Bob Quinn, colorist Pete Pantazis, and editor Katelyn Gregorowicz. Its cover features Alligator Loki himself, with a self-confident grin and look in his eyes as he faces down weapons from Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Thor, Wolverine, and more. The description for the 12-part saga reads, "For his entire life Thor has only known one brother, Loki. Known to all as conniving, sneaky, and cunning! But a new Loki is ready to take his place. He may be smaller, he may be cuter, and… an alligator?! But don't be deceived, Alligator Loki has all the same attributes as his human counterpart and is ready to get into some trouble!"

"Alligator Loki's been living in my head rent-free for the past year," Wong said. "It's been a ton of fun working with Bob Quinn, Pete Pantazis, and Kat Gregorowicz to bring him to life in the Infinity comic. I'm thrilled that this little guy's shenanigans are coming to print!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Announces Loki Season 2 Release Date

Loki Season 2 finally has a release date. The official release date of October 6th was revealed by Marvel Studios, with the notable distinction that Loki will "start streaming October 6, 2023," while Marvel's Echo series will release all of its episodes (binge-watch style) on November 9th.

Loki star Owen Wilson had previously let it sliop that Season 2 would be premiering in the vincity of this now-official release date: "I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two, and I think that's coming out end of the summer or September," Wilson said when the Loki teaser in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was first revealed.

Alligator Loki #1 goes on sale September 13th.