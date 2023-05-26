Clark Gregg Says There's a Chance He Could Return to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Clark Gregg has been a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception 15 years ago. The actor played Agent Phil Coulson in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Thor before he died in The Avengers. However, he was resurrected a year later for the ABC series Agents of SHIELD, which ran for seven seasons. Gregg also reprised his role in Captain Marvel, which took place before the events of his original films. Currently, it's unclear if Coulson is alive in the main MCU timeline. While Agents of SHIELD did follow along with the films until Season 5, there's been no official answer on whether the entire series takes place in another timeline or if it did until Season 5's "Nexus Event," which would have branched things off into another timeline. Either way, fans want to see Gregg back in the MCU. During a recent interview with The Cosmic Circus, Gregg asked if he would ever return.

"There's always a chance," Gregg teased. "There's just always a chance that- I mean, you know, it's a multiverse."

During the chat, Secret Invasion came up, which would be a likely place for Gregg to return. The interviewer mentioned that Skrulls have impersonated Coulson before, and Gregg replied, "It didn't work out so well for that guy, that Skrull, but yes."

When asked if the Coulson from Avengers was a Skrull, he added, "Well, they've confirmed that he was a Skrull all along, haven't they?" However, he quickly backtracked, "Okay, maybe not. No, I don't know. No, I think he was a real-life person. I can barely keep track of all the things he became, or that he might show up as some other time. But I think he was, what made him, I don't know what, stand out or connect with the fans was the fact that he was very, very human."

Will Chloe Bennet Be in Secret Invasion?

There's one Agents of SHIELD alum that many fans are hoping will pop up in Secret Invasion, and that's Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake). Some have speculated that Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet could be returning, but it's likely she would be a different version of the character from the multiverse. Now that the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a mutant and not an Inhuman like in the comics, it's likely Daisy would also be changed into a mutant. Either way, Bennet has previously denied rumors that she's showing up in Secret Invasion.

What Is Secret Invasion?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.