X-Men's Liev Schreiber Says He's Glad Ryan Reynolds "Corrected" Deadpool After Origins Movie

Marvel movie fans all over the world are beyond hyped for Deadpool 3 to bring Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a wild road trip through the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. The last time the two characters (and actors) were onscreen together was in the woefully executed (but aptly-titled) 2009 film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Looking back now, it's even more unfortunate that X-Men Origins: Wolverine didn't do well with fans, as the cast was stacked with actors that are mostly known talents now. In addition to Jackman and Reynolds, X-Men Origins featured Danny Huston as William Stryker; Kevin Durand as Blob; Taylor Kitsch as Gambit; Lynn Collins as Silverfox, and of course, Liev Schreiber as Victor Creed/Sabertooth.

Schreiber was doing an interview with GQ recently, in which he addresses X-Men Origins: Wolverine and admits that he's happy to see how Ryan Reynolds has "corrected" the Deadpool character with his Deadpool movie franchise:

"I mean Ryan did such a great job with that transition [to the Deadpool movies], 'cause I felt like it was, in many ways, so antithetical to who that character was in Origins. But Im glad that Ryan was able to correct that mistake."

If you never saw X-Men Origins: Wolverine [SPOILERS], the film had an infamous fakeout with the trajectory of the Wade Wilson/Deadpool character. The opening of the film had Ryan Reynolds doing the famous riff he's now famous for as "Wade Wilson," a mercenary in Wolverine/Logan and Sabertooth/Victor Creed's mutant mercenary unit "Team X," which is led by William Stryker. At the end of the film, when Wolverine returns to face Stryker in a final battle, the evil general unleashes a surgically-spliced and brainwashed version of Wade Wilson (played by both Reynolds and Scott Adkins), which Stryker calls his "Weapon XI," a mutant-killer Frankenstein made from a "dead pool" of mutant corpses.

Even though "Weapon XI" got a pretty epic final "boss battle" showdown with Weapon X (Wolverine), Marvel fans were overwhelmingly upset with how X-Men Origins: Wolverine treated the Deadpool character. It took another seven years (and a monumental effort by Ryan Reynolds) to get Deadpool back on the big screen in the proper way, in his own solo film series.

Later in the segment, Liev Schreiber also talked about why his Victor Creed/Sabertooth hasn't been brought back in the X-Men movie universe when so many crossover and callback cameos have been done. Well... Deadpool 3 seems like a perfect opportunity, as the rumors say there will already be a lot of cameos from Fox's X-Men movies.

Deadpool 3 has a release date of November 8, 2024.