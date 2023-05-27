Arnold Schwarzenegger Open to Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe is only getting bigger and bigger, and they're only getting started with The Multiverse Saga. Actors are lining up to get the next big role in the MCU, and some are even throwing their hat in the ring, like Austin Butler. Iconic actors like Michael Douglas, Michael Keaton, and even Sylvester Stallone have graced the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their presence, and now one more big name is throwing out the idea. While doing press for his upcoming film Fubar, Arnold Schwarzenegger was asked by Men's Health if he would join a Marvel movie, to which he replied, "If the role is right!".

Elizabeth Olsen Cautions Actors Wanting to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Elizabeth Olsen has been a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Age of Ultron so it would make sense that she would have words of caution to people wanting to join a massive franchise like the MCU. Famously, a lot of the earlier Avengers had to sign deals that locked them in for more than 5 projects at a time. That can be a lot of time devoted to the franchise. Now, with Scarlet Witch off the board for the time being, Olsen has had time to explore the world outside of the MCU. Which she seems to be enjoying. So, before you leap into the deep end, it's probably a good idea to know what you're getting yourself into.

"Some do, I've had some people ask about it," Olsen told the host. "I say, 'Just give them one.'" She also chuckled when Horowitz mentioned leaving some space for yourself, "No, I say 'Just give them one.'"

What is the next Big Marvel Cinematic Universe Project?

Secret Invasion is the next big project stemming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

