Deadpool 3 Villain Emma Corrin Had Marvel Crash Course

Deadpool 3 villain Emma Corrin got a massive MCU crash course before filming the new movie. The actor spoke to Empire Magazine for A Murder At The End Of The World before the SAG-AFTRA strike. Corrin told the outlet that they were a Marvel newcomer and needed some explanations on what exactly was going on with Deadpool 3. It's not uncommon for the uninitiated to be more than a little intimidated by the entire machinations of a connected cinematic universe. However, once they got the gist of it, Corrin was more than excited to lock claws with Wolverine and Deadpool in the upcoming movie. Check out what the actor had to say about Deadpool 3 down below!

"Hands up, I'm not a Marvel person," Corrin explained. "I've watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, 'Look, you're gonna have to debrief me into this.' It's such an intricate world. There's so much to it, it's an absolute mind-fuck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person's dead… it's amazing."

For a lot of viewers, this is their favorite ongoing story in the entire world. That can be a bit daunting for someone entering the picture at this stage. But the actor is staying positive and grateful for the opportunity to help make Deadpool 3 really special. "I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people," Corrin continued. "It's a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it's self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings."

Corrin Addresses Becoming A Villain in Deadpool 3

Corrin told Empire about their excitement in becoming a villain for Deadpool 3 earlier in the interview. The massive amounts of secrecy are just a normal part of this song and dance for Marvel Studios now. Director Shawn Levy saw the actor's stint in Virginia Woolf's Orlando and immediately knew they were the person for the job. "I feel really excited to play a villain," Corrin said. "I haven't done that, and it's an itch I want to scratch." While there will be plenty of time to scratch that itch, the secrecy around Deadpool 3 basically ensures that we're not going to know anything else about the story for a good long while now.

"I'd heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn't tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch," Corrin revealed when asked about meeting Levy before accepting the role. "So I met him being like, 'I don't know what this is about.'" Things are being kept very quiet about the larger machinations surrounding Deadpool 3. While some set photos have made their way out, the stuff the public knows about the movie is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the MCU's blockbuster.

Deadpool 3 Is Poised To Really Shake Up The MCU

Next year's MCU slate was scheduled to lead-off with Deadpool 3. However, with the strikes happening, it seems like that's probably in jeopardy now. Deadpool series favorite Karan Soni spoke to ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh about the next movie. He says that fans have little to worry about because Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are opperating at the peak of their powers with this one.

"When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn't know were in the thing. I think, I would just say it this way: Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it and he is such a star, and, I don't need to say this, a creative genius," Soni exclaimed. "He's taking this opportunity and really pushing everything and, definitely, he's doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it. Him and [director] Shawn [Levy], they work so well together, that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they've done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff. It is very, very exciting. I will not underestimate Ryan Reynolds."

