Deadpool & Wolverine Review Round-Up: What Critics Are Saying About the Latest MCU Multiverse Adventure

Deadpool & Wolverine reviews are now online – and Marvel fans BE WARNED! Major entertainment sites and trades [names redacted] are far from nuanced in their discussion of Deadpool & Wolverine – and some major spoilers are included in reviews. Read cautiously. DO NOT GET SPOILED!!!!

As of writing this, the initial Rotten Tomatoes score for Deadpool & Wolverine is looking safely on the “Fresh” side of the line – but what are critics saying about the film? Below you can find a roundup of SPOILER-FREE review quotes:

No SPOILERS About “Deadpool & Wolverine”

ComicBook’s Phase Zero host Jenna Anderson’s 4.5 out of 5-star review of Deadpool & Wolverine had this to say:

Amid the never-ending conversation around superhero fatigue, too many spoilers, and not enough effective storytelling, it feels rare to be truly surprised by a new superhero adaptation. Deadpool & Wolverine is such a pleasant surprise — both in its jaw-dropping elements and in the sentimental reason for those elements even existing — that it almost feels like a miracle. The movie’s handful of flaws are outweighed by its pure blockbuster storytelling and the gleeful rapport of its two protagonists. Through its no-holds-barred execution and the wildly entertaining performances of its ensemble cast, Deadpool & Wolverine serves as the most unlikely reminder of why we care about superhero movies in the first place.

Screen Rant’s Molly Freeman outright proclaimed that Deadpool 3 is “The MCU Multiverse Movie I’ve Been Waiting For” in her 4 out of 5-star review of the film:

Ultimately, Deadpool & Wolverine is a movie made to be a crowd-pleaser, and it succeeds in that respect. It puts the Marvel multiverse to work, using the concept in smart, economical ways to include references that run the gamut. It may not work for everyone, but after a few multiverse disappointments, Deadpool & Wolverine far exceeded my expectations.

Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for pushing the MCU back to a place of not just greatness – but genuine fun:

Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way. Deadpool has always felt like a character who was boxed in by limitations, and now, with Deadpool & Wolverine, we get the best version of him so far because the reins have been loosened. It’s also a delight that manages to provide closure, while also playing to our love of the past, but in a way that feels narratively significant. Deadpool might not be Marvel Jesus, but Deadpool & Wolverine is the shot of adrenaline that this cinematic universe has needed for some time, and an exciting reminder of how amusing and exciting this world can be when it just has fun.

THR’s David Rooney has this much to say, about the mixed-bag experience he had:

I’ll be honest, I found this movie messy and overstuffed, but I laughed almost as often as I cringed from its obnoxiousness and can’t dispute that a vast audience will delight in every moment. Even if they spend much of the running time sticking blades through each other’s handily regenerating flesh, Reynolds and Jackman make sweet love and appear to be having a great time doing it. They bring a semblance of heart. Both characters have their share of regrets, but both are offered redemption here; both get to matter.

In the end, every Marvel fan should (and likely will) go out and experience Deadpool & Wolverine for themselves – as quickly as possible, too, the way the SPOILERS are dropping…

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine: Everything to Know

Six years after the events of Deadpool 2 (2018), Wade Wilson is retired as the mercenary Deadpool and lives a quiet life until the Time Variance Authority (TVA)- a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline – pulls him into a new mission. With his home universe facing an existential threat, Wilson reluctantly joins an even more reluctant Wolverine on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters on July 26th.