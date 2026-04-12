Deadpool 4 Report is Bad News For The MCU’s X-Men Reboot

There are some new rumors about the next Deadpool movie and it isn’t good news for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans anxiously awaiting the first MCU X-Men movie. At the moment, there are only rumors about what is coming to the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars offers up a reboot to the universe. There have been rumors that the first movie after that world-altering event film will be Black Panther 3, and it will involve aliens and include the Savage Land. There have been rumors that the MCU will jump right into the X-Men, with Sadie Sink’s rumored Jean Grey. However, now there are Deadpool rumors.

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According to scooper Jeff Sneider, the next Deadpool movie could be the first MCU movie released after Avengers: Secret Wars. While this could be very cool for several reasons, it is also bad news for fans waiting for the X-Men era of the MCU to start.

Another ‘DEADPOOL’ film could be the next Marvel Studios project to start production after ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’.



(Source: @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/S21ZWbq3eq — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) April 10, 2026

Why Deadpool 4 Rumors is Bad News for the X-Men

Image Courtesy of Fox

First, these are only rumors and nothing is set in stone until the MCU announces something themselves. A new Black Panther movie is coming, the X-Men movies are coming, and there will be cosmic Marvel action as well. However, when anything arrives and what order these movies come out in are just speculative until Marvel makes an official statement. However, Deadpool could be a perfect movie to open the next phase because he could talk to the viewers directly about how things have all changed in a humorous way that would catch everyone up on the changes.

However, the downside is that this would be terrible news for X-Men fans. The sooner that the MCU can bring in the X-Men to the universe of movies the better and if Deadpool comes first, and Black Panther is currently in production, that means it will be an even bigger delay for the first X-Men movie to ever get made. Marvel is working more deliberately on its movies, and there is high doubt they will make Deadpool 4, Black Panther 3, and X-Men at the same time.

There is also the recent MCU release schedule. With Avengers: Secret Wars coming out in December 2027, this means the next phase won’t start until 2028, and there will likely be two or three movies at the most, and there won’t be three massive MCU releases in 2028. Black Panther 3 sounds like it will be a massive movie and Deadpool 4 will almost surely do things big. An X-Men movie in the same year seems to be a little too much, so if these rumors are true, the first X-Men movie might be three years off. That is terrible news for MCU X-Men fans.

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