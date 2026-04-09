7 MCU Heroes We’re Desperate to See Team Up With the X-Men

The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while the Fantastic Four was here first, the mutants will arrive by Avengers: Doomsday. While the X-Men have never been in the MCU thanks to the control of Fox, there are several characters in the MCU who have a strong connection with the mutants. Now that Disney has control of its Fox Marvel heroes, and the Fantastic Four were the first to arrive, there is a good chance that the mutants will finally cross paths with several heroes who are already in the MCU and have a connection with the X-Men in comics.

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Here is a look at the MCU heroes we want to see teaming up with the X-Men in the movies.

7) Namor

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It seems like an interesting mix, but the fact that Namor made his MCU debut before the X-Men opens the door for Marvel’s first mutant to be ready to team up with the most famous of the mutants when they arrive. Namor was the first ever mutant in Marvel, although this wasn’t revealed until after the X-Men debuted, but it remains canon. Namor has been a member of the X-Men more than once, and with the X-Men reportedly going to the Savage Land in the first phase, there is no reason Namor can’t be involved as well.

6) Hulk

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Hulk is rumored to be going savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and from some early hints, it might be because of Jean Grey. This could put Hulk and the X-Men on an eventual crash course, which could lead to the one fight that MCU fans had only dreamed about to this point. Could the MCU finally offer a Hulk vs. Wolverine battle. Remember, Wolverine debuted in The Incredible Hulk comics before joining the X-Men, and seeing Hulk and Wolverine battle is a bucket list moment.

5) Black Panther

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There are rumors that the X-Men in the MCU will be young versions of the team, rather than the older, famous members. This was slightly done in the prequel movies that started with X-Men: First Class. With Jean Grey reportedly played by the young Sadie Sink, there is a good chance that the new movies will have young members of the famous X-Men, and that could include Storm. Since this might be a young Storm, having Black Panther become a young T’Challa in the original King T’Challa’s son, could lead the two of them into a romance. Even if that doesn’t happen, having Storm and Shuri together could provide fantastic moments in the MCU.

4) Scarlet Witch

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Few people have hurt the mutants in Marvel Comics more than the Scarlet Witch. It was Wanda who said the three words “No more mutants” that stripped most of the world’s mutants of their powers, killing many of them in the process. Wanda also changed the world in House of M, which saw her family, including Magneto, as the ruling class in the Marvel Universe. There is more than a good chance that Wanda is still alive despite the appearance of her demise, and when she returns, it might be interesting to see her paired up with or against the X-Men, with Magneto involved in some manner.

3) Wonder Man

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One of the best Disney+ MCU shows ever made was Wonder Man in 2026, and this series introduced the reluctant superhero to the world. The series also took an interesting turn with Wonder Man, as it changed his origin from getting his powers against his will by Baron Zemo to him possibly being a mutant based on how he described getting his powers. In the comics, he was an Avengers member thanks to that Zemo story, but if he is a mutant, and with Damage Control watching him carefully, he might need help from people used to being hunted. The X-Men fits Wonder Man better than the Avengers in the MCU.

2) Kamala Khan

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Before the MCU hinted that Wonder Man was a mutant, the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series actually referred to Kamala Khan in dialogue as a mutant. Most people expect Kamala to lead the Young Avengers or Champions with heroes like Kate Bishop and Ironheart, but there is also a good chance that she could, and should, team up with the X-Men at some point to learn more about what it means to be a mutant in the Marvel Universe. Expect her to be best friends with Kate and RiRi, but having her connect with Jean Grey and maybe Kitty Pryde could also present some brilliantly entertaining storylines.

1) Spider-Man

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If there is anyone who should team up with the X-Men, it is Spider-Man, and there are several reasons for this. First, it seems that Damage Control might want to use Spider-Man as an asset to hunt down other heroes, and there i no way he will allow this to happen. With Jean Grey supposedly debuting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it will already connect him with the mutants in the MCU. However, like Hulk, there is an even bigger thing that we want to see from this. Spider-Man and Wolverine need to be buddies in the MCU because that is one of Marvel Comics best relationships.

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