The Deadpool and Wolverine bromance is mixtape official. Disney Music Group will drop the Deadpool & Wolverine: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on digital, CD and as a two-LP vinyl set on July 26th, the same day the R-rated MCU movie hits theaters. But fans don’t have to wait until then to hear the music from and inspired by the movie: all 18 songs from the soundtrack album are featured on the official Deadpool Playlist on Spotify, which you can listen to below.

The 53-track playlist compiles the songs that appear in the movie — including tunes from the films Back to the Future, Grease, City of Angels, and the Hugh Jackman-fronted musical The Greatest Showman — as well as titles from 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2. Except for Madonna’s 1989 single “Like a Prayer” (which is used in the trailers and the film itself, but was not licensed for the soundtrack) and composer Rob Simonsen’s “LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine),” the official playlist is a comprehensive and eclectic compilation of Deadpool-inspired jams.

Deadpool & Wolverine Track List:

1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters

2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by *NSYNC

3. Angel of The Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids

5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie

6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. The Power Of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. I’m a Ramblin’ Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. You Belong To Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

10. The Lady In Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. I’m with You – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. “The Greatest Show” (From “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version)– Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and TheGreatest Showman Ensemble

13. You’re The One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. I’ll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. You’re All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day

18. LFG (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”/Edit) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

The Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack is up for pre-order here on Amazon and at Disney Music Emporium. After fans hear the music behind the mayhem, listeners can tune into the — unofficial and not real — “Deadpool & Honeybadger Podcast,” sponsored by Spotify, in the video below.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine — starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Dafne Keen, and Matthew Macfadyen — opens only in theaters July 26th.