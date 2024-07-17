Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate road trip movie. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s titular antiheroes — along with their canine companion, Dogpool — pile into a bumper sticker-covered van as they embark on a cross-universe trip, traversing the multiversal landscape of the Fox-made X-Men movies as they head to their destination: Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. No road trip is complete without a curated collection of tunes, so Marvel Studios is set to debut the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack album ahead of the movie’s release on July 26th.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Van Jamz features 18 tracks from and inspired by the movie and is capped off with composer Rob Simonsen’s “LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine)”. The eclectic tracklist includes “The Greatest Show” (the lead track from Jackman’s musical The Greatest Showman), Huey Lewis and the News’ No. 1 chart-topping Back to the Future single “The Power of Love,” and the Merrilee Rush version of “Angel of the Morning,” which first appeared (performed by Juice Newton) in 2016’s Deadpool.

The long-rumored Taylor Swift cameo has since been debunked, so Swifties shouldn’t expect “Taylor’s Version” of the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack. However, Marvel will release a two-LP Deadpool & Wolverine vinyl set the same day the digital version hits stores on July 24th. The set, which you can see with the full tracklist below, is available for pre-order here on Amazon and at Disney Music Emporium.

Here’s the full track listing of the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack album:

Deadpool & Wolverine Soundtrack: Van Jamz Tracklist



“Only You (And You Alone)” — The Platters “Bye Bye Bye” — *NSYNC “Angel of the Morning” — Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts “Slash” — Stray Kids “Glamorous” — Fergie “Iris” — The Goo Goo Dolls “The Power of Love” — Huey Lewis & The News

“I’m a Ramblin’ Man” — Waylon Jennings “You Belong to Me” — Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

“The Lady in Red” — Chris de Burgh

“I’m With You” — Avril Lavigne

“The Greatest Show (From The Greatest Showman / Soundtrack Version)” — Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

“You’re the One That I Want” — Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta “I’ll Be Seeing You” — Jimmy Durante “Make Me Lose Control” — Eric Carmen

“You’re All I Need to Get By (With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)” — Aretha Franklin

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” — Green Day “LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine)” — Rob Simonsen



Reynolds and Jackman star alongside returning Deadpool castmembers Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, BriannaHildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić, with Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joining the MCU as TVA Agent Paradox and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. Marvel Studios’ R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine opens only in theaters July 26th.