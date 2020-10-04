Deadpool Rumor Says Marvel Wants to Make Ryan Reynolds Highest Paid MCU Star Ever

✖

By the time Ryan Reynolds officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he very well could be the highest-paid actor the franchise has ever seen. Though Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios have yet to confirm when Reynold's Deadpool franchise will intertwine with the world the studio has built over the last 12 years, the actor himself has confirmed development has taken place on his next superhero movie.

The salary report comes from scooper Daniel Richtman, who says Feige and Disney are hoping to lock down a massive deal for Reynolds. Not only is this deal said to result in the most money for the actor, but there's reason to believe such a massive contract will include several appearances by the fan-favorite talent.

As the norm with any standard employment agreements, public information has never revealed by Disney or Marvel Studios in regard to what the outfit pays its lead actors. Last year, however, Forbes listed six MCU actors amongst the Top 100 highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Surprisingly enough, Thor star Chris Hemsworth was the highest earner in the MCU, finishing 24th on the list after he hauled in $76.4 million for the year. Other inclusions on the list are Robert Downey Jr. ($66 million), Bradley Cooper ($57 million), Scarlett Johansson ($56 million), Chris Evans ($43.5 million), and Paul Rudd ($41 million).

Now that most of the aforementioned actors have departed from their roles in a post-Avengers: Endgame role, Marvel Studios certainly has the budget to bring in a true Hollywood A-lister to complement the likes of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Natalie Portman (Thor) and a wide roster of upcoming talent.

Deadpool 3 has yet to receive a release date (or be confirmed) from Marvel Studios.

What are the other characters you hope to see in a third Deadpool movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!