Marvel Star Calls Midnight Sons Crossover A “No-Brainer” And Wants to “Make It Happen”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just struggled with the content it’s put out since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019; a lot of fans have been critical of all the projects we should’ve gotten, but never did. That disappointment is only getting deeper as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars approach, as they will reset the MCU for a whole new era, cementing so many missed opportunities as permanent.

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However, one MCU star isn’t giving hope that one project fans have been waiting years for can still actually get made, and they want fans to get loud about it if they feel the same way!

Marvel’s Moon Knight Star Still Wants That Midnight Sons Crossover

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Oscar Isaac is part of several major franchises, including his starring role as Moon Knight in the MCU Disney+ series that debuted in 2022. Like so many of the actors from the post-Endgame era of the MCU, Isaac has been sitting on the sidelines since his solo project was released, with no clear indication that he’ll even be part of the upcoming Doomsday/Secret Wars event. However, the Avengers movies are not where Marvel fans really wanted to see Moon Knight next: for years, fans have been asking for Moon Knight to join forces with the likes of Blade the Vampire Hunter, Ghost Rider, Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, and others, in the supernatural-themed team known as the “Midnight Sons.” It’s never happened, despite all of the aforementioned characters having been featured in Marvel movies or TV projects before. But Oscar Isaac isn’t giving up the campaign to get it done.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Isaac addressed the longstanding rumors that Ryan Gosling could play the new MCU Ghost Rider, and how cool the Midnight Sons crossover would really be.

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“Make it happen, fellas. I mean, it’s a no-brainer,” Isaac said in response to the idea of manifesting Gosling’s Ghost Rider casting and the Midnight Sons project.

He went on to joke about the visual of Moon Knight sharing a bike ride with Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider and Mahershala Ali’s Blade: “Me on the back of the bike, just holding on to him, you know? I mean, come on, man! Fire and the cape… That’s the poster!”

Isaac ended with a direct call to fans to “Make it happen, internet. Make that poster happen.”

Marvel’s Midnight Sons Is An Easy Win

Marvel Comics

Midnight Sons isn’t just something that Marvel fans have been asking for because it’s a fan-favorite comic IP. In the modern movie marketplace, two genres have been reliable earners: superhero movies and horror movies. It’s been aggravating to watch the logical combination of the two get ignored by both Marvel (Midnight Sons) and DC (Justice League Dark), especially in the 2020s, when the superhero genre has struggled, and horror has made a major jump with both artistic indies (Longlegs, Barbarian) and big box office blockbusters (Weapons, Sinners).

It seems like a major window of opportunity has been ignored, and the cost has been high. Multi-Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali’s future with Marvel seems very rocky since his Blade reboot has been stalled in development; Werewolf By Night stars Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell/Werewolf By Night) and Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone) have both moved on since their single “Special Presentation” feature came and went in 2022, while Isaac’s career has taken off, leaving him in a place where he doesn’t “need” a Marvel role any longer.

That’s a grim position to be in. Still, it can all be turned around in an instant: If Ryan Gosling follows his upcoming Star Wars movie debut with a role as Marvel’s new Ghost Rider, it would be the kind of game-changer that would suddenly put high-speed momentum behind a Midnight Sons project again.

Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+. Discuss your Midnight Sons wishes with us on the ComicBook Forum!