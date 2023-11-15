Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Host 2024 Ceremony

The 2024 Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and when they do, Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host. On Wednesday, it was announced that the late-night star will return to host the 2024 Oscar ceremony, marking his fourth time serving as host for the awards show. Kimmel previously hosted in 2017, 2018, and 2023. Kimmel is now among Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemon who each hosted 4 times as well. Only three other people have hosted the awards show more: Johnny Carson five times, Billy Crystal nine times, and Bob Hope 19 times.

Last year, Kimmel hosted after 2022's infamous incident with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, an event that Kimmel made mention of in his opening monologue. Given that 2023 has been in no small way dominated by both the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, it will be interesting to see what Kimmel's opening monologue for the 95th Academy Awards entails.

Kimmel hosting the 2024 Oscars comes after the 2023 Oscars saw a significant rise in viewership over previous years, outperforming both the 2023 Grammys and Emmys with three-year highs in total viewers. Last year's ceremony also earned a Primetime Emmy Nomination for outstanding variety special (live). The 2024 ceremony is set to be executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Hamish Hamilton. Kapoor will also serve as showrunner. The team for the ceremony will also include creative director Kenny Gravillis, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsly, red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, and red-carpet executive consultants Lisa Love and Raul Avila. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre.

What Films Are Considered Major Oscar Contenders This Year?

As for what films fans can expect to see nominated for the Oscars, there are a few favorites. Warner Bros.' Barbie and Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer are both expected to be major favorites for the best picture race and in other categories as well. Films such as American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and Poor Things are also expected to be contenders.

As for films that have been popular, but won't be Oscar contenders, both Taylor Swift and Beyonce released concert films this year — Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce — but neither are Oscar eligible. According to Academy bylaws, neither film meets criteria for any categories because they aren't considered documentaries by Academy standards.

The 95th Oscars is set to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.