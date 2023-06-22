The Oscars Change Requirements for Best Picture Nominees

The Academy Awards have gone through many changes over the years, including adding some big categories that have become fan favorites to immediately rolling back ideas that received backlash. In 2009, the Best Picture category was raised from five nominees to ten, and The Academy just added new rules to their biggest category. According to Variety, The Academy's Board of Governors just approved new theatrical release requirements for eligible movies that will go into effect in 2025. During the pandemic, the Oscars temporarily stopped their theatrical eligibility rules, but they believe "a healthy theatrical environment is vital to the success of Hollywood."

According to the report, more rules have been added to the previously established ordinance that requires a one-week theatrical run in one of the six U.S. markets. Now, in order to qualify for Best Picture, a movie must have the following:

1. "Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024."

2. "For late-in-the-year films with expansions after Jan. 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification."

3. "Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than Jan. 24, 2025."

4. "Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets."

5. "Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film."

"As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. "In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike."

These new rules will obviously have a major effect on streaming services, but as Variety points out, it seems many of them saw this coming. In fact, Apple recently announced a $1 billion per year investment in theatrical releases, and Amazon plans to release 12 to 15 movies in theaters every year.

How do you feel about these new rules for Best Picture from the Oscars? Tell us in the comments!