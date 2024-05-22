Deadpool & Wolverine Breaks R-Rated Presale Record

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to break records and this time the movie claimed the first-day ticket sales crown for an R-rated movie. That's right Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds's big introduction to the MCU has already raked in $8-9 million in just a day or so. That's pretty wild to consider when you factor in the idea that Deadpool & Wolverine doesn't open for two whole months. Marvel fans know this is the only big MCU release in theaters this year and are planning accordingly. In a time where the hand-wringing about the state of the cinema is palpable from both critics and fans alike, it's funny to see the absolute full weight of both parties behind a Marvel Studios project.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron talked about this wild milestone on his personal Twitter account. His company has enjoyed the successes of Godzilla x Kong and Dune: Part Two this year already. Could Deadpool & Wolverine be on the way to save the movies for the summer? "Many big movies will open in May, June & July. Including Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman," the executive wrote on Twitter. "Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever."

Deadpool & Wolverine Claims There Is No "Marvel Homework"

One huge reason for these gaudy presale numbers? The idea that Deadpool & Wolverine will be plug & play for a majority of the audience. Ryan Reynolds suiting up as the Merc With A Mouth again was probably enough to get a lot of people in the door. But, hearing about Hugh Jackman finally donning a blue and yellow costume as Wolverine? That's doing a lot of the marketing for you too. (This writer is still having a hard time imagining anyone rolling into a theater without having seen Jackman play the X-Men hero before or not being familiar with previous R-rated shenanigans of Deadpool 2.)

But, director Shawn Levy assures The Associated Press that his approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't come with any extra research. The filmmaker remains confident that fans can feel great about joining Deadpool & Wolverine as they're already in progress without worrying about the last 4-5 years of Marvel movies.

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy previously told the outlet. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

