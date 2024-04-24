Hugh Jackman Jokes About Old Man Logan Easter Egg in Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Hugh Jackman is poking fun at an Old Man Logan Easter egg discovered in the official Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. The Old Man Logan comic book was the inspiration for Logan, at the time Hugh Jackman's swan song playing the popular X-Man, Wolverine. Of course, fans are thrilled to see Jackman reunite with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool's first feature film under the Marvel Studios banner. With the release of the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, fans are combing through it to find any clues to the film's plot. But one scene in particular has caught the attention of Hugh Jackman, who is defending Wolverine from performance anxiety.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) includes three screenshots from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, where Deadpool confronts Wolverine in a bar. After Deadpool points a gun at Wolverine's forehead, Wolverine attempts to respond by drawing his three Adamantium claws on his right hand. Unfortunately, the claws barely pop out, which is a callback to the Old Man Logan comic where the same thing happened. "Old man Logan vibes," the post states, to which Hugh Jackman replied, "Age is just a number. Someone once said. #DeadpoolAndWolverine"

Age is just a number. Someone once said. #DeadpoolAndWolverine — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 24, 2024

Rob Liefeld Easter egg featured in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool, has a hilarious Easter egg in the newest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. Around the 1:15 mark in the Deadpool & Wolverine official trailer, the titular duo walk out together, ready to do some battle against an unknown enemy. As they're walking, they pass by a trashed store that goes by the name "Liefeld's Just Feet." Of course, this is a nod to Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, and a subset of fans who like to poke fun at his art and how he draws feet, or excludes feet altogether. It's just the type of good-humored joke one would expect to find in a Deadpool movie, since Wade Wilson is a pro at breaking the fourth wall.

The Deadpool & Wolverine cast features returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Wade's ex-fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men; Stefan Kapičić as the metal-skinned X-Man Colossus; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wade's roommate; Karan Soni as cabbie Dopinder; and Rob Delaney as Wade's co-worker Peter. Emma Corrin plays the villain Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26th.