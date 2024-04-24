Marvel's costume designers are the best there is at what they do — and what they do is very nice. The first official look at the then-untitled Deadpool 3 revealed X-Men star Hugh Jackman wearing Wolverine's classic yellow and blue suit similar to his appearance in the comics and the animated series, but one thing has been missing: the cowl. Movie theater concessions merchandise that made its way online eventually confirmed Jackman's adamantium metal-clawed mutant will don the full costume for the first time in Deadpool & Wolverine, which has so far only showed an unmasked Jackman in the trailers.

Now figure and model manufacturer Kotobukiya has unveiled its lineup of Deadpool & Wolverine busts, below, showing a more detailed look at Wolverine's superhero suit — complete with cowl.

2000's X-Men joked about the character's "yellow spandex," and a scene deleted from 2013's The Wolverine teased Jackman suiting up in yellow and black... but a follow-through never materialized. With Deadpool & Wolverine, director Shawn Levy was determined to see the actor in yellow and blue after Ryan Reynolds coaxed Jackman out of superhero retirement.

"Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right," Levy said last year.

Jackman is the latest actor from the Fox X-Men movies to reprise their role in a Marvel Studios. Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor Charles Xavier, appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, and Kelsey Grammer made a cameo as Beast in a post-credits scene ending The Marvels in 2023.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," star, co-writer, and producer Reynolds said in a recent interview. "My first meeting with [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago ... was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time."

"And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time," he continued. "And the contents of that conversation ... I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26.