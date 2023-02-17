Surprising Denzel Washington Movie Leaps to #1 on Netflix

In a move that doesn't seem explainable really, a surprising Denzel Washington movie has quickly dominated the Netflix Top 10. The 2013 action-thriller 2 Guns, featuring Washington and Mark Wahlberg, has leaped to the top spot and is the most watched movie on Netflix. Despite not being included on Netflix's original listing of content that would debut on the streamer in February, the film appears to have arrived recently and viewers have immediately begun watching it in droves. 2 Guns didn't even have time to climb the ladders, debuting on Netflix immediately as the #1 film in the United States.

Directed by Everest and Beast filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, 2 Guns was actually based on a comic book, the BOOM! Studios series from writer Steven Grant and artist Mateus Santolouco. Though the film had a mixed critical reception upon its release, it was still a modest hit, grossing over $75 million at the domestic box office and bringing in $132 million worldwide. The film's cast includes other fan-favorites including Paula Patton, James Marsden, Fred Ward, Edward James Olmos, and the late Bill Paxton.

In 2 Guns, Washington and Wahlberg star as two criminals conspiring to rip-off a drug cartel, but unbenownst to the two partners, neither are who they say they are. Denzel's character Bobby is actually an undercover DEA Special Agent, while Wahlberg's "Stig" is actually an undercover U.S. Navy SEAL. The twists don't end there though, which is probably why the action-thriller has caught the attention of Netflix subscribers so quickly. Take a look at the film's trailer, and the rest of the Netflix Top 10 below.