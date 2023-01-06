Peter Jackson's King Kong is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

A surprising movie is climbing the charts on Netflix, Peter Jackson's 2005 remake of King Kong. The three-hour long epic just arrived on the service earlier this week and it has caught the attention of movie fans all over. Not only has this version of King Kong cracked the Netflix Top 10, it's climbing up the list like the great ape of Skull Island scaling the Empire State Building. Yesterday the film was sitting at #8 on the streamer's daily Top 10, but today has leaped as high as #4. Based on what else is popular...it could go even higher.

Fans of Peter Jackson know that he's been obsessed with King Kong for years, and remaking the classic movie was essentially his prize for bringing in The Lord of the Rings trilogy for a landing. He previously attempted to remake it before doing The Lord of the Rings films, only for that version to fall apart. The film famously featured Andy Serkis providing the motion capture for Kong, paving the way for him to play Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies. It also stars Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody, and Jack Black.

Peter Jackson's King Kong grossed over $562 million at the global box office and holds an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Kong would go on to be nominated for four Academy Awards, winning three, with talk of a sequel popping up after its success. Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard previously revealed that he'd been approached by Jackson to take on that sequel, but it never got off the ground.

Check out the current Top 10 movies on Netflix below to see what is getting beaten by King Kong in the ratings.