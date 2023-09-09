Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever Confirms Disney+ Premiere Date

The latest Diary of a Wimpy Kid adventure is coming to Disney+ just in time for the holidays. Walt Disney Studios recently announced that Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever will debut on Disney+ on December 8th. The animated feature — the latest based on Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series — features the voices of Wesley Kimmel (The Mandalorian), Eric Cerra (Power Rangers), and Hunter Dillon (Deadpool 2). Kinney wrote and produced the film, which is directed by Luke Cormican (Teen Titans Go!)

In Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the winter holiday seasons turns out to be particularly stressful for Greg Heffley. After he accidentally damages a snowplow while making a snowman with his best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries that he won't get the video game console he wants for Christmas. add to that he gets snowed in with his family — including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is Just the Latest Film in The Series

The upcoming Cabin Fever is just the latest in the Wimpy Kid series. There are four live-action Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies and two previous animated films, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid in 2021 and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules released in December 2022.

"I'm really excited because this movie feels like the books come to life. It feels like the Greg of the books coming to life in that he looks on the screen the way he does on the page. So that's fun, and I think it will make Greg's world feel really authentic," Kinney said previously. "It will really feel like the Wimpy world. I'm excited about that. We had a lot of fun with the [older] movies and I love those movies, but it was also really fun to bring Greg Heffley the cartoon character to life in a different way."

In Other Disney+ News

Disney+ also recently announced the premiere date for Goosebumps, the latest television series based on author R.L. Stine's bestselling book series. The first five of 10 episodes will debut on Friday, October 13th as part of Disney's "Hallowstream" and Hulu's "Huluween" celebrations.

"R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."

Produced by Disney Branded Television (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Sony Pictures Television (Cobra Kai, The Artful Dodger), Disney+'s Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).

