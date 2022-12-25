Major US City Officially Declares Die Hard a Christmas Movie

Christmas is just hours away, which means families around the world will soon gather and argue whether or not Bruce Willis' Die Hard is, in fact, a Christmas movie. It's been a debate as old as time itself, and one major American municipality is looking to settle the score once and for all. Saturday evening, San Diego Board of Supervisors chairman Nathan Fletcher took the steps required to officially make the film a bonafide holiday movie without San Diego County.

"I know there are a few individuals out there who say Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie and it just took place on Christmas Eve. That's simply not the case. Die Hard is unquestionably a Christmas movie," Fletcher said in an impassioned video posted to Twitter. "Not only does the entire movie take place on Christmas Eve, not only is it infused with incredible Christmas music throughout including one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time in Run-DMC's 'Christmas in Hollis,' it's all full of the symbolism and pageantry: the exchange of gifts, the Santa attire, and the wrapping. At its core, it's about family. It's about being with those you love."

Be it resolved: I have officially proclaimed Die Hard a Christmas movie throughout San Diego County. #YippeeKiYay #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WJfBsOTmxI — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) December 25, 2022

He added, "It's about what you do to make sure kids have a wonderful Christmas morning and the hero of this movie, the wonderful Detective John McClane and his wife Holly—I should point out her name is Holly—will go to anything to make sure their Christmas is realized, to make sure [McClane] and his wife and kids can all be together on Christmas morning."

Tying everything together, Fletcher then proclaimed Die Hard a Christmas movie within the confines of San Diego County for all time.

"Whether it is the music, the theme, the exchange of gifts, the time it takes place or whether it's the finale with an actual Christmas-wrapped and taped weapon," Fletcher concluded. "Throughout it all, it's a Christmas movie, so I hear by proclaim by the power invested in me, as chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Die Hard is officially a Christmas movie throughout San Diego County now and forever into the future. Merry Christmas!"

