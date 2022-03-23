Disenchanted: Disney’s Enchanted Sequel Set for Reshoots in NYC Next Month

Nearly two decades after the release of Disney’s Enchanted, the world of the musical comedy is expected to continue with Disney+’s Disenchanted. The live-action sequel has been gradually getting updates over the past year or so, and the streaming service announced late last year that it is expected to debut in the fall of 2022. A new report from The Disinsider provides new context about Disenchanted‘s journey to our screens, as the film is reportedly expected to undergo reshoots in New York City next month.

According to their reporting, these reshoots are for additional principal photography, in response to the film receiving mixed reactions from early test screenings. With that in mind, it’s unclear at this point if the film will still debut in the fall of this year, or get pushed back.

Disenchanted will return to the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), the animated princess who found her way into the live-action world of New York City. While plot details are essentially unknown, we do know that Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are also returning for the film. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays have all been cast as the film’s villains, and Gabriella Baldacchino has been cast as the older version of Morgan Philip, the daughter of Dempsey’s character from the original film.

“I’ve been talking to director [Adam Shankman],” Dempsey explained in a recent interview. “The story is getting better and better. There’s a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.”

“Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script,” Dempsey added. “It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.”

