Disenchanted: Disney+ Reveals Release Window for Enchanted Sequel

After over a decade, we’re finally returning to the world of Enchanted, with a live-action sequel that is set to arrive on Disney+. Disnenchanted wrapped production a few months ago, and fans have been curious to see any sort of update surrounding the film — and it looks like it’s finally arrived. During Friday’s Disney+ Day, it was revealed that Disenchanted will debut on the streaming service in Fall 2022.

Disenchanted will return to the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), the animated princess who found her way into the live-action world of New York City. While plot details are essentially unknown, we do know that Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are also returning for the film. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays have all been cast as the film’s villains, and Gabriella Baldacchino has been cast as the older version of Morgan Philip, the daughter of Dempsey’s character from the original film.

“I’ve been talking to director [Adam Shankman],” Dempsey explained in a recent interview. “The story is getting better and better. There’s a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.”

“Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script,” Dempsey added. “It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.”

Are you excited for Disenchanted to make its debut on Disney+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

