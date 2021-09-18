Enchanted Sequel: Amy Adams Updates Disney’s Disenchanted With “Baddie” Maya Rudolph

Amy Adams is anything but Disenchanted with the sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, where it’s Maya Rudolph taking over from Susan Sarandon’s evil queen as a wicked new villain. The sequel, set for a 2022 release on Disney+, reunites Adams with Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, with newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino replacing Rachel Covey as a 15-years-older Morgan Philip. Updating the long-awaited follow-up fairy tale during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adams said fans of the original live-action movie can expect “a lot more” singing and dancing when Disenchanted reveals what happened after happily ever after.

“We filmed it in Ireland. Everyone is back,” Adams told Fallon of the sequel from writer and director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages). “We also have great additions to the cast. We have Maya Rudolph. She plays the ‘baddie,’ so we get to have a lot of fun together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also returning is composer and Disney Legend Alan Menken, who re-teamed with Disney’s Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame lyricist Stephen Schwartz for Enchanted.

“There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing which was humbling,” said Adams. “The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.’”

According to reported story details, Disenchanted sees the Philip family relocate from New York City to the suburbs. When their happily ever after is imperiled by the villain Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), Giselle (Adams) makes a wish for the perfect fairytale; but when the spell backfires, Giselle must race against the clock to save her family — and the Kingdom of Andalasia, her original home — before the strike of midnight.

Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Disney’s Big Shot), Jayma Mays (Glee, Trial & Error), Kolton Stewart (Some Assembly Required), and Oscar Nunez (The Office) also star.

“If this had been 15 years ago and someone asked if I wanted to be the bad guy, I might’ve been like, ‘geez, I don’t know,’” Saturday Night Live alum Rudolph previously told Variety about Enchanted 2. “But I’ve come to learn in my many years that the most fun thing to get to do is when you get to play The Most.”

Disney’s Disenchanted is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.