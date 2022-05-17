Marvel's She-Hulk Poster Confirms New Title

✖

Marvel fans finally got their first look at She-Hulk on Tuesday, with the latest official glimpses at the Disney+ series being released to the public. The live-action series already has a lot of reasons for fans to be excited, from Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany being cast in the titular role, to the hilarious and genre-bending implications that the show could have for the larger Marvel universe. To get fans hyped for She-Hulk, Marvel Studios and Disney+ also debuted the first teaser poster, which showcases Maslany as the iconic jade giantess.

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segura, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

"She's amazing," Roth explained in a recent interview with ET Canada. "It's actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it."

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," Coiro told The Wrap in an interview earlier this year. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro continued. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

