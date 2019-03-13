Alan Tudyk to Voice Iago in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Although he hasn’t spoken a word in any of the trailers or teasers to this point, the wise-cracking bird Iago will indeed have a voice in Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie, and the studio has signed an A-list vocal performer to play the role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has tapped Firefly and Doom Patrol star Alan Tudyk to voice Iago in the film. The role of the original angry bird was made famous by Gilbert Gottfried in the original Aladdin in 1992, as well as the film’s two sequels.

Considering the more fun, upbeat tone of Tuesday’s new trailer, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to learn that Guy Ritchie had decided to keep the talking bird around. Iago and Genie were the two biggest sources of comedic relief in the original film, and the decision to bring on Tudyk and Will Smith suggests that the same will be true of the live-action remake.

Tudyk has been steady in his voice work as of late, especially with Disney projects. The actor voiced King Candy in 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, The Duke of Weaselton in Frozen, Alistair Krei in Big Hero 6, Heihei in Moana, and KnowsMore in Ralph Breaks the Internet. He even portrayed the fan-favorite droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Tudyk is soon set to voice the iconic Batman villain Joker in the upcoming animated Harley Quinn series on DC Universe.

What do you think of this new casting announcement? Is Alan Tudyk the right actor to voice Iago? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disney’s Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24th.

