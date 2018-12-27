‘Aladdin’: New Jasmine Photo Released

2019 is just around the corner, and there’s a good chance that, by the time the year is all said and done next December, it could be remembered as the year of Disney live-action adaptations. Within the first seven months of 2019, Disney will release live-action versions of Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Naturally, any lists regarding anticipated movies in 2019 include at least one of these Disney projects.

This includes Fandango’s look ahead at 2019, in which the site has released a brand new photo of the new Jasmine from Aladdin, played by Power Rangers star Naomi Scott.

Take a look at the new photo below!

While there’s no confirmation as to who the man is speaking to Jasmine in the photo, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume that he’s her father, the Sultan of Agrabah.

During a recent interview about the upcoming Disney film, Scott opened up about her love for the character of Jasmine growing up.

“Princess Jasmine is genuinely one of my favorite princesses growing up, although I feel like anyone would say that,” Scott said. “But genuinely, she was it for me. It was her and Pocahontas; she was definitely top two, for sure. She’s someone who is so beloved, and having an animated character and bringing it to life in the way that it’ll be authentic and natural is the best part of the job for me.”

Scott continued by saying that her version of Jasmine is going to be quite different from the one we all remember.

“I love that in this movie, Jasmine’s main objective at the beginning of the movie is really to protect her people, to do right by them, and she’s a bad-arse, but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t get upset when she thinks Aladdin screws up. She definitely isn’t a finished article at the beginning of the movie, but she has this beautiful arc and progression, and she goes from asking for what she wants to really just taking it, and displaying that she is a leader, and that’s what I loved the most: Taking something and actually creating something with so much more depth was the most fun and the biggest honor for me, but I’m surrounded by amazing women that I can take inspiration from.”

Disney’s Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.