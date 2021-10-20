Rise is coming to Disney+ in 2022, and the streaming platform just announced some more details surrounding the film. Uche and Ral Agada play Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo in the movie. The Milwaukee Bucks recently won the NBA Championship and received their rings. Hot on the heels of that tremendous run, Disney has shown the world what this emotional story will look like. For those unaware, Antetokounmpo was drafted in a very unconventional manner. The family is of Nigerian heritage and living in Greece together when a coach discovered Giannis selling oranges on the side of the road. From there, the lanky young man sets on a journey to become the best basketball player he can be. Playing overseas before catching the eye of Bucks general manger John Hammond (Taylor Nichols.)

Parents Charles and Vera Antetokounpo are played by Dayo Okeniyi and Betide Badaki. They help the young ballplayers on their journey to the NBA. Despite being drafted at #15 overall, it quickly became apparent that the small-market team had seen something special in the “Greek Freak.” Eventually, his brother would make it to the pros too. Their journey reached an amazing point last year as both young men helped Milwaukee claim an NBA Championship together. Giannis was named Finals MVP and provided a story for the ages for a city that had struggled to get over the hump. But, now they’re here and you can see that story for yourself.

Antetokounmpo said in a press release, “I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family’s story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life.”

In his stirring comments to the city that he calls home now, the NBA superstar thanked everyone who had helped him along the way. “I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me,” Antetokounmpo spoke through the emotion. “You know, I thank my teammates, man. They played hard every freaking game. I trusted this team. I wanted to do it here. I wanted to do it with these guys. I’m happy. I’m happy that we were able to get it done.”

