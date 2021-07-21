Triple H Presents Milwaukee Bucks With Custom WWE Championship Title Belt

✖

WWE’s Triple H sent the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks some more elite hardware today. It’s become a bit of a tradition for the EVP of the promotion to throw an awesome championship belt to any sports team that brings home the ultimate prize. Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks teammates made all of Wisconsin proud last night by clinching the city’s first professional sports title in 50 years. There have been some other moments across the NBA Playoffs that featured the WWE, but this is the final word on the matter. Just like the rest of the world Triple H had to acknowledge the contributions of their entire squad in bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Milwaukee. For those who couldn’t see it last night, the entire city was circling the FiServe Forum in downtown as they awaited the coronation. You will probably catch The Greek Freak or one of his running mates with the WWE belt during their parade this week.

“.@FiservForum and the @DeerDistrict were rocking last night! Amazing performances by @Giannis_An34, @Khris22m, @Jrue_Holiday11 and the entire @Bucks team throughout the #NBAFinals! I think you know what to do with this…. #FearTheDeer,” he wrote.

Speaking of spectacular performances, Roman Reigns just added to his dominant year by retaining his WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. He might have had some help from Seth Rollins in putting down Edge, but The Tribal Chief will now have to deal with a resurgent John Cena. During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Triple H was very complimentary towards Reigns.

"Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he's the biggest star in the industry," Triple H began. "He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans. He put so much into his character work, and his reaction to Cena was as powerful as the moment itself.”

"Watching that, I couldn't help but think back to how long he's been doing this and some of the tougher times he's been through," he added. "Right now, he's performing on a whole other level. He's at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is."

Has your favorite team ever been sent the Championship Belt? Let us know down in the comments!