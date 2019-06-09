Disney Celebrates Donald Duck’s 85th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Donald Duck! Today, June 9th, marks 85 years since Donald Fauntleroy Duck made his first appearance in the cartoon The Wise Little Hen, which was part of the Silly Symphonies series. Many official Disney accounts on Twitter have taken the time to celebrate the world’s most famous duck today (sorry, Daffy). Here are some examples of the online love:

RT if you’re quacking up over Donald Duck’s birthday today! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/t7l2XF6tor — Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) June 9, 2019

Happy Birthday #DonaldDuck! RT to spread the love for Donald’s special day! pic.twitter.com/kmrQQYSgM3 — Disney Junior (@DisneyJunior) June 9, 2019

Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! Happy Birthday, Donald Duck! Thanks for always quacking us up. pic.twitter.com/VnVrqXSpyO — Disney (@Disney) June 9, 2019

It’s our ducky day! Happy 85th anniversary to Donald Duck: https://t.co/xaLI7Vk8ha pic.twitter.com/uyYHqHiME9 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 9, 2019

As you can see, D23’s tweet included a link to some of Donald Duck’s most important appearances which range from “The Donald Duck Story” in 1954 to “Duck Flies Coop” in 1959 to the original DuckTales in 1987 to the reboot that debuted in 2017. Currently, Donald is voiced by Tony Anselmo, who became the official voice of the character in 1985. His first appearance was in the 1986 TV movie DTV Valentine.

Donald may have made his first appearance in The Wise Little Hen, but it was his second appearance in Orphan’s Benefit that saw him as Mickey Mouse’s “temperamental comic foil.”

Many fans commented on the Disney tweets, sharing their own love for Donald.

“Happy birthday Donald Duck! Thank you for all the amazing memories at Diseny World! Enjoy your special day! Love Duck Tales! Lots of hugs and kisses!,” @JahkiyaNikki wrote.

“Happy Birthday Donald!! You’ll always be #1!!,” @BreelynRobinson added.

“Donald is a gemini? Hmm makes sense,” @thirsty_gay_guy joked.

“He made our childhood happy. Thanks Donald, wish you happy birthday,” @Hemang_1 wrote.

Happy Birthday, Donald!

