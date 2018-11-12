Disney Chairman Bob Iger Pays Tribute to California Firefighters

Among a handful of raging wildfires in California, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger took to Twitter to pay tribute to the firefighters and first responders battling the blazes.

The Disney boss shared an image to his Twitter account of Disney’s iconic mascot, Mickey Mouse, shaking the hand of a firefighter.

Yesterday was a horrific day in California, with tragic loss of life and property. We owe so much to the heroes of our local fire departments, who tirelessly, bravely and selflessly put their lives on the line in the service of others. pic.twitter.com/oTAH9AXt6d — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 11, 2018

One of the fires in southern California has claimed the homes of Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and Charmed alum Shannen Doherty.

After Derrickson was able to return to his home to survey the damage, the director took to Twitter to thank people for their well-wishes.

“Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support,” Derrickson tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved.”

Derrickson then went on to share a story of his son and German director Wim Wenders (Wings of Desire).

“German director Wim Wenders has known and loved my 15-year-old since the latter was born,” Derrickson tweeted. “Yesterday, Wim told my son, ‘Hold on to your memories; no one can burn them.’”

According to The Weather Channel, the Woolsey Fire in southern California has forced the evacuation of over 250,000 residents and has been responsible for two deaths. The Camp Fire in northern California has burned down over 6,700 and caused 29 deaths, making it one of the deadliest fires in the history of California.

As for Iger, the Disney chief has been with the company since it acquired ABC, Inc — a company Iger was President of — in 1996. He was named president and COO of Disney in 2000 and stayed in that role for five years, eventually succeeding Michael Eisner as CEO in 2005.