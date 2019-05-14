Bob Iger Jokes He Needed Wikipedia to See All That Disney Owned

Even in the grand scheme of business mergers and the like, today’s been another big day for The Walt Disney Company. Not only was it announced that the House of Mouse would be assuming control of Comcast’s huge stake in Hulu, but Disney boss Bob Iger took part in the annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit, revealing some exciting details about the company he leads.

Amidst all of the discussion, Iger took a second to speak with the Wall Street analysts about the processes in place for the CEO as the Disney and Fox merger had been in the works. At one point, Iger says, he had to take a gander at Wikipedia to get a real scope of everything the company owned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In January of 2019, I came back from the holiday vacation having announced that we were buying Fox and realized I better figure out how we’re going to manage this,” Iger says. “I rolled a whiteboard into my conference room outside of my office and stood in front of it.”

“First what I did was list all of the assets of the company, combined entities, and everything I could think of…I had to go to Wikipedia to find out everything we owned [laughs],” he continues. “It’s a long list. I have a good memory but it’s not that good.”

In the deal, Disney purchased the vast majority of 20th Century Fox, including the movie and television studios, amongst the rights to several popular franchises including Avatar and The Simpsons.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters. Other upcoming Disney films set for release include Aladdin (May 24th), Dark Phoenix (June 7th), Toy Story 4 (June 21st), Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2nd), Stuber (July 12th), and The Lion King (July 19th) to name a few.

Which Disney film are you looking forward to most this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!