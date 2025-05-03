Stitch Surprises Moviegoers to Promote Disney Remake (And It’s Perfect)

Play video

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake is about to take over movie theaters, but Stitch isn’t waiting until release day to make an appearance. It turns out you might just see the adorable blue alien pop up at your local theater, and we mean that literally, as a new video from an AMC theater (courtesy of Discussing Film) shows Stitch surprising customers at the theater by popping up out of a popcorn bucket. The reactions are priceless, and it’s also pretty perfect for Stitch fans too, as it’s something Stitch would absolutely do if he were bored. You can watch the video below.

The first clip shows two customers at the counter, and you can see a full popcorn bucket sitting on the counter space next to them. Then you hear a little laugh from Stitch before he surprises everyone and appears from the bucket, sending popcorn flying everywhere. It gets even better, though, as Stitch then continues to make sounds and even move his arms, ears, and head afterwards.

Stitch surprises moviegoers by bursting out of a popcorn bucket to promote the new ‘LILO & STITCH’ movie.



We then see another clip where the bucket is moved to a different table, and he surprises a new set of customers as some take videos with their phones. The last one is moved to the counter again with different customers in front, though someone knows the reveal is about to happen before the laugh hits. The two right next to the bucket have no clue though, and their reaction is once again great.

Stitch-fever has fully hit at this point, with the Disney favorite getting a host of new toys and collectibles as we get closer to release. That should only increase once the film releases, as while Stitch was already one of Disney’s most popular characters, he will only become a bigger star after the live-action movie.

This is also the latest example of the unique approach to marketing the film, and so far, the results speak for themselves. In lieu of just trailers or clips in the marketing rollout, we’ve seen more creative spots that highlight Stitch’s adorable and mischievous nature. Even his debut at D23 had him tearing through the screen as he escaped, and then the Super Bowl ad had him hilariously causing havoc on the field and even stealing a cart.

That’s been followed with a host of small clips and trailers that contain a host of fun moments of humor and heart, and there was even a set of fun parody posters that had Stitch interacting with franchises like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, where he tried eating the Genie’s lamp.

The Lilo & Stitch live action remake is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and will star Chris Sanders (Stitch), Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Agudong (Nani), Kaipo Dudoit (David), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Billy Magnussen (Agent Pleakley, Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba, and Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters on May 23rd.

Are you excited for the live-action Lilo & Stitch?