Disney D23 Expo 2019 Ticket Details Announced

Disney announced Thursday the ticketing tier system for its biannual D23 Expo, hosted August 23—25, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Tickets go live August 23 on the D23 website. D23 Gold Members have the exclusive opportunity to purchase single-day and multi-day tickets at discounted “Early Bird” pricing between August 23—November 20, 2018.

D23 Gold Members can purchase 3-day tickets for $177 and 1-day tickets for $67. After November, prices increases to $219 and $79, respectively. For children ages 3—9, 3-day tickets are $125 and 1-day tickets are $49; after “Early Bird” pricing ends, tickets increase to $164 and $59, respectively. Entry is free for children under the age of three.

Non-D23 Gold Member buyers can purchase 3-day tickets for $249 and 1-day tickets for $89. For children aged 3—9, 3-day tickets will cost $185 and 1-day tickets will cost $69.

Available exclusively to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members are VIP Sorcerer Packages, offered in limited quantities at $2,500 per person. Benefits include a 3-day ticket, exclusive entry to the venue, reserved seating for all presentations including Hall D23 and the Arena Stage, as well as exclusive access to Sorcerer-only convention areas, a private meet & greet, and other perks.

Also available for a limited time only between August 23 — December 31, ticket buyers will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive D23 Expo 2019 merchandise, featuring stars from their respective worlds of Disney: Mickey Mouse, Pixar’s Woody, Marvel’s Black Panther, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Elsa, and Star Wars’ R2-D2.

A Disney-owned and operated showcase for all things Disney — including upcoming movies, television shows, theme park attractions, the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, and more — D23 boasts entertainment panels, exclusive sneak peeks, celebrity appearances, presentations, and other immersive experiences. Attendees are able to explore a massive show floor home to a variety of exhibits and shopping and photo opportunities.

In past years, D23 Expo unveiled the first footage from Marvel Studios‘ Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as first looks at Jon Favreau’s live-action takes on Disney classics The Jungle Book and The Lion King. In 2017, Disney officially announced and premiered the first look at the 14-acres Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge expansions coming to both California’s Disneyland Resort and Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort.