Pixar’s Hoppers Just Accomplished an Important Box Office Feat

Toy Story 5 is one of the summer’s most anticipated films, but this weekend’s Hoppers is arguably the most intriguing Pixar release of 2026. In addition to sporting a wildly entertaining premise (a girl transfers her consciousness to a robot beaver and lives amongst the animals), Hoppers was also something a litmus test for Pixar after some recent box office struggles. Last year, Elio became the rare Pixar film to bomb in theaters, grossing just $154.2 million worldwide. As such, people were curious to see if Hoppers could be a much-needed rebound for the studio, and it fortunately has gotten off to a strong start.

According to Deadline, Hoppers is estimated to earn $46 million domestically in its opening weekend, which is the biggest start for any original animated movie since Coco in 2017 ($50.8 million). Hoppers grossed another $42 million internationally, raising its worldwide debut to a robust $88 million. The film is also generating positive word of mouth amongst general audiences, earning an “A” CinemaScore.

Hoppers‘ Box Office Opening Is Great News for Pixar

There was a time when the latest Pixar film was all but a guarantee to be a box office smash, regardless of whether it was a sequel or an original story. That all changed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, when audiences became accustomed to seeing the new Pixar title on streaming. Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all debuted on Disney+, which had the unintended consequence of essentially turning Pixar into a streaming franchise. Since Pixar went back to theatrical releases, they’ve had a series of ups and downs; Inside Out 2 made over $1 billion, but Lightyear and Elio both bombed.

Hoppers exceeding commercial expectations with such a high opening is an important development for Pixar. It illustrates that the studio’s original films can still be a box office draw even in the era of streaming, which will hopefully be a sign of things to come. Pixar made a name for itself by producing a string of beloved original titles that strongly resonated with critics and audiences. And while Pixar has several sequels in the works, the studio remains interested in making original movies. Next year sees the release of cat-centric film Gatto, and Pixar is also developing One Ghost Market and an untitled musical.

Scheduling Hoppers for early March proved to be the right call. Elio‘s underwhelming performance had nothing to do with the film’s quality, it was more a matter of timing. Elio hit theaters hot on the heels of the massively successful live-action Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon remakes, so there simply wasn’t demand for yet another family film. In contrast, Hoppers released in a far less competitive window. The only other major animated movie playing right now is GOAT, which debuted in mid-February and was only a modest draw ($135.2 million worldwide as of this writing). Hoppers got to enjoy the spotlight for itself; the weekend’s other high-profile new release, The Bride!, was a flop with only $7.3 million domestically.

Interestingly, Gatto was initially slated to premiere in June 2027 before it was moved up to March, avoiding a showdown with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Perhaps this early March window will become the go-to slot for original Pixar movies (which are more of a box office risk), while the studio’s traditional mid-June window will be reserved for sequels like Toy Story 5 and Incredibles 3. The other takeaway from Hoppers is that audiences will still respond to Pixar originals when the word of mouth is enthusiastic. Hoppers earned some of the studio’s best reviews in years, with much praise being given to its zany sense of humor and poignant narrative. Ideally, the success of Hoppers will encourage Pixar to keep trying new things, maintaining the sense of creativity that defined the studio’s earlier years.

