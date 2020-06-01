Frozen Star Josh Gad Addresses Whether or Not There Will Be a Frozen 3

✖

Walt Disney Animation Studios wasn't in the business of sequels for a quite a long time. Most Disney movies were followed up with straight-to-video off-shoots, but seeing a Disney sequel in theaters almost never happened. That has changed in recent years, largely thanks to the success of Frozen. The film's sequel, Frozen II, was released this past November and went on to become the highest-grossing animated movie in history. With that kind of success, it would be hard to imagine the House of Mouse not immediately green lighting a third movie, right?

Well, it isn't exactly that simple. The reason that Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, and the rest of the creative team decided to move forward with Frozen II is that they had a great idea for the film that came naturally to them. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Frozen star Josh Gad explained that any kind of third installment will only move forward if and when the team has a story worth exploring.

"I don't know. I mean, here's the deal. Frozen II wasn't Frozen II until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don't know if and when there will be a Frozen III," Gad explained. "That's way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration. And it's why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf. And so the Frozen saga continues, even if it's not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we'll see! If there's always a story worth telling, I'm sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day."

It's clear that Gad and the rest of the cast have complete faith in the way Lee is leading the franchise. The actor doesn't even think an Olaf spinoff would be worth doing, despite the popularity of the character, because it wouldn't service the overall narrative of the group.

"Probably not," he said. "And I'll tell you why. I feel like Olaf really is a part of the fabric of the actual stories that include Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, etc. And to me, separating him from that group doesn't necessarily feel warranted and doesn't necessarily feel earned."

"Having said that, the one thing I had publicly said I would do is I would do some series that would allow Olaf to recap other films like he does in Frozen II. That is something I would do."

Would you like to see a third Frozen movie? Do you think it will ever happen? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.