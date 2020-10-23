Once Upon a Snowman Creators Addresses the Possibility of More Frozen Sequels or Spinoffs

✖

This Friday, Disney+ subscribers will get to check out Once Upon a Snowman, an absolutely mesmerizing new short that serves as the latest installment of the Frozen franchise. The film, which chronicles the first steps and early moments of fan-favorite snowman Olaf (Josh Gad), is just the newest bit of storytelling tied to the billion-dollar-grossing film series, and will help fans who need new content in the wake of last year's Frozen 2. Of course, some have already begun to speculate about where the Frozen franchise is going to go from here -- something that was addressed during a recent virtual press conference for Once Upon a Snowman.

"I think we're just happy that this short, to have its debut in Disney+. We get asked that question a lot," producer Peter Del Vecho explained. "I mean, clearly there's a real passion for the stories for the sisters, and for the whole family. But, right now we're focused on other things, I'm focused on Raya and the Last Dragon. [Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee] is focused on running the studio, but we still love these characters."

So, there's still no telling whether or not a Frozen 3 is officially in the cards. But in terms of another short film - potentially involving Olaf - it sounds like some members of Once Upon a Snowman's creative team would be interested in it.

"If I could work with Olaf for the rest of my life, I'd be quite okay with that," co-director and co-writer Trent Correy revealed. "He is so fun. And it's about working with the team behind him, too. So for me, it's the character, but the team behind Frozen is just fantastic."

You can check out the official synopsis for Once Upon a Snowman below!

"The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle."

Once Upon a Snowman will debut on Friday, October 23rd, exclusively on Disney+.