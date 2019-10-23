Disney+ Will Let You Keep Downloaded Movies If They Leave The Service Under One Condition

Disney+ is right around the corner, and it will bring a plethora of classic and modern hits from the mega studio. Whether you’re a fan of classic Disney animated films, their recent string of live-action hits, or their Marvel, Star Wars, or Fox wings, there’s going to be seomthing for pretty much everyone once the service goes live. That said, the service won’t launch with Disney’s complete library, and some titles will have to leave the service for pockets of time here and there thanks to previous licensing deals. The bad news is you won’t be able to stream those films during their time away from the service, but the good news is you can continue to watch those films if you downloaded them to a device (via CNET).

So, let’s say that Oliver & Company leaves the service for some reason (I know, it won’t, but just hear me out). If you downloaded it to your hard drive or iPad or whatever device you are watching Disney+ on, if Oliver & Company leaves you can still watch it to your heart’s content as long as you don’t delete it and as long as you stay subscribed.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently spoke at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit about Disney+ and the content it is launching with, saying “But by and large, almost all of it is there, and if you’re a subscriber, you can download it and put it on a device, and it will stay on the device as long as you continue to subscribe.”

“If you wanted to download 10 classic Disney films that may not have all been available at once before, you can do that, basically fill all of your hard drive on one of your devices, and you or your child can watch wherever they are,” Iger said.

That’s a pretty handy feature, and the service will only gain more content in the coming months thanks to some of those licensing deals running out. That is especially true of the Marvel Studios films, as only a few are launching with the service, but more will be coming in the next few months once the Netflix exclusivity deals run out.

Disney+ launches on November 12th and will cost $6.99 a month.

So, are you a fan of the download and keep feature, and will you be subscribing to the service on day one?