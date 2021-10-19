Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Trailer Released By Disney+

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid just got a trailer for the movie on Disney+. When the company announced the plans for a movie on the streaming service a lot of people wondered what shape it would take. But, the trailer from today shows the animated adventure will be taking a lot of cues from the art style in Jeff Kinney’s hit series of novels. Greg Heffley is here in all of his stick figure-adjacent glory and the results are very charming. (Think of how the recent Peanuts movie looked in terms of art.) There will be laughs, of course, as is customary for the series. Check out the trailer for yourself down below for a better look.

In some comments to CBR, Kinney expressed some excitement about this new chapter on Disney+.

“I’m really excited because this movie feels like the books come to life. It feels like the Greg of the books coming to life in that he looks on the screen the way he does on the page. So that’s fun, and I think it will make Greg’s world feel really authentic,” he explained. “It will really feel like the Wimpy world. I’m excited about that. We had a lot of fun with the [older] movies and I love those movies, but it was also really fun to bring Greg Heffley the cartoon character to life in a different way.”

Disney describes the series down below:

“The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying!”

“As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right. Directed by Swinton Scott (“Futurama”) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” features the voices of Brady Noon (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (“mixed-ish”) as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) as Frank Heffley.”

