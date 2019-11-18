Every Christmas Movie Currently Streaming on Disney+

It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but people all around the country are already gearing up for the holiday season with music, shopping, the trimming of trees, and of course, Christmas movies. Streaming services have already started getting people ready for the upcoming season with the release of new Christmas-themed originals. Netflix has revealed a few of its holiday original movies for the year, like Let it Snow, Holiday in the Wild, and the critically-acclaimed animated feature, Klaus. Disney+ has also gotten in on the action, releasing the new film Noelle on its launch day last week, which stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. If you’ve already burned through the original movies, and you know what Netflix has to offer for the holidays, it’s time to take a look at the stellar Christmas lineup on the new Disney+ service.

In addition to Noelle, Disney+ has quite a few Christmas movies on its list, including some all-time classics that families like to watch each and every year. However, the search feature on the service still isn’t the greatest in the world, and Disney+ has yet to collect all of its Christmas movies in a holiday-themed section on its site. Not to worry, though, we’ve got you covered.

From Miracle on 34th Street to Noelle, here is every Christmas movie currently available to be streamed on Disney+:

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

The Christmas Star

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

The Mistle-tones: A Musical

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Noelle

One Magic Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snowglobe

‘Twas the Night

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

There are also a couple of Christmas titles that have cards on Disney+ but aren’t available to stream quite yet, as they’re still on another streaming service at the moment. The most notable of these movies is Disney’s A Christmas Carol, starring Jim Carrey, which won’t be added to the Disney+ lineup until November 6, 2020.

Which of the Christmas movies on Disney+ is your favorite? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

