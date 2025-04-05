Could Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Make MCU Return In Avengers: Doomsday?

A new development for Oscar Isaac and his scheduled appearance at 2025’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan could be a big hint for his Marvel return. According to the event, Isaac will no longer be able to attend the annual convention at Makuhari Messe due to a change in his production schedule. While fans were disappointed by the news, some took it as a sign that Isaac could end up appearing somewhere else fans have been hoping and speculating about. With Avengers: Doomsday‘s production currently underway, and Marvel’s viral cast reveal with the promise of more to come, is Isaac’s absence from Celebration related?

Fans of Isaac’s Moon Knight were saddened by reports in February that there likely won’t be a second season of the Disney+ series featuring the character. One year prior, Isaac shared his hopes for the character’s return to be in the rumored Midnight Sons project that would see him team with characters like Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, and Doctor Strange.

Some early reports indicated the character could’ve played a big part in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before it was scrapped for Doomsday. Marvel Television head Brand Winderbaum also told ComicBook that despite no plans for Season 2 of Moon Knight, he was set for return in the MCU.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future,” Winderbaum told ComicBook. “And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.”

With the cast for Doomsday only partially revealed, there’s hope for fans that Isaac and many others could still be announced. While Marvel head Kevin Feige noted that many Phase 4 characters might not pop up in Avengers: Doomsday, he also told CinemaCon attendees that more cast members will be announced just this week. If Moon Knight does appear in Doomsday, it would add an interesting dimension to the project. While details about the film are few, the film’s already-revealed cast includes a wide range of Marvel characters, including the original X-Men from FOX’s films, the Fantastic Four from that upcoming film, and various characters to make up a largely new Avengers roster. Adding Moon Knight to the mix would be an intriguing choice, though whether the character actually makes an appearance — or if Isaac has actually been cast in the film — remains to be seen.



Star Wars Celebration: Japan is set to take place April 18029. Avengers: Doomsday is set to open in theaters May 1, 2026. As for Moon Knight, you can stream the series on Disney+.

