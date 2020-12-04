Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in December 2020

It's hard to believe that the year is almost over, especially since 2020 has basically felt like seven entire years crammed into one. 2021 is just around the corner, but Disney+ isn't quite ready to welcome in the new year just yet. The month of December is set to be one of the biggest months for the streaming service since it launched, with quite a few brand new original titles ready to debut. October brought us the premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, and December will see the second installment come to a close. There are three episodes of the acclaimed Star Wars series scheduled for December, with the finale arriving on December 18th. With it comes to original movies, Disney+ saved some solid options for December. The biggest of these releases is undoubtedly Soul, the latest film from Pixar and director Pete Docter, which is already at the center of plenty of awards conversations. Soul was originally supposed to arrive in theaters earlier in the year, but Disney chose to move it to streaming after most of its release calendar had to be pushed to 2021. Other original films coming to Disney+ next month include the fairytale adventure Godmothered, and inspiring sports story Safety. You can check out the full list of Disney+ December arrivals below!

December 4 Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High Godmothered

Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not. The Mandalorian - "Chapter 14"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29. In the first episode, director Justin Baldoni stumbles upon Zach Sobiech’s story and sets out to find him. From their very first meeting, Justin realizes this young musician’s story is special and that Zach’s desire to make an impact before he leaves this world can inspire people everywhere. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

“Keep On Rollin’” - Mickey and his friends’ disco night at the roller rink is placed in peril when their fun is crashed by Peg-Leg Pete and his gang.

"The Big Good Wolf" - Mickey Mouse attempts to turn the Big Bad Wolf into a good person.

December 11 Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer. They perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite holiday traditions, family Christmas photos, and poignant New Year's resolutions. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature a sneak peek of the very first performance in the highly anticipated second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Safety

“Safety” is a drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson). The Mandalorian - “Chapter 15”

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

Intercut with footage from their auditions, we meet Fin, Sabrina, Madison, Neve, and Tom as Justin sends the cast to meet their real-life counterparts in Minnesota and New York City. The group bonds over their love of Zach, and the actors discover inspiration to bring their roles to life. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

“The Brave Little Squire” - Mickey dreams of being a knight, but when he is chosen to be Sir Mortimer’s squire, he discovers his new boss’s heroic reputation is a fairytale.

"An Ordinary Date" - Mickey and Minnie attempt to make their ordinary dinner date into something extraordinary.

December 18 Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez On Pointe

“On Pointe” is a six-part docu-series that captures a season in the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City. Featuring unprecedented access to the famous ballet institution, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers.While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet's holiday classic "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" onstage at Lincoln Center. Arendelle Castle Yule Log

For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest. Happy Holidays from Arendelle! Dory's Reef Cam

Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Nemo and Dory. Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World

Justin speaks to the significance of intertwining surprising elements throughout the film to create and maintain not only the sincerity of the set but also the emotional resonance through the entirety of production. From Zach's director’s chair to wardrobe and set dressing, it starts to become quite clear -- Zach is here every step of the way. The Mandalorian - “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale

“Supermarket Scramble” - Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey.

“Just the Four of Us” - Donald and Daisy’s little lie becomes a big problem when they try to get out of a group date with Mickey and Minnie. prevnext