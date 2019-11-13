All The Smart TV and Streaming Devices Disney+ Works On

The Disney+ streaming service has launched, and like so many big new technological ventures, the service is experiencing its own fair share of launch day troubles. Users have been mercilessly trolling Disney over Disney+ glitches and failures, but outside of the hellish channels of social media discourse, Disney+ users have been trying to muddle through some of the early issues popping up when actually trying to use the service. Funny enough, something that you’d think would be one of the most obvious pieces of information to put out seems to be the one a lot of users are missing: Where can you actually watch Disney+?

Scroll below for the full list of Smart TV and other streaming devices that currently allow you to access Disney+.

Samsung Smart TVs with Tizen OS

If you have a Samsung Smart TV running the Tizen OS, then Disney+ should be available to you. Samsung TVs made after 2015 tend to come with Tizen.

LG TVs

LG TVs with WebOS are now offering Disney+ to consumers. WebOS is on pretty much all LG TVs, so if you own one, you should be good to go.

Apple TV

You would think that Apple TV would just be hyping up the company’s own Apple TV+ streaming venture, but it’s also offering users Disney+ as well.

iPhones & iPads

Like Apple TV, the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad devices now has the Disney+ available for download.

Android Devices

Not to be left out of the race with Apple, Android devices are now offering Disney+ to users through the Google Play Store.

Video Game Consoles

The major video game platforms (PS4 and Xbox One) are both now offereing Disney+ as part of their video services packages.

Roku

Certain Roku devices are now enabled for Disney+ (you’ll need to check your specific model). Any Roku-enabled TVs are now offering Disney+

Chromebook & Chromecast

Disney+ is also available on Chromecast streaming devices – though there’s the caveat that Disney recommends only the latest Chromecast devices to use for the service.

Amazon Fire

Amazon Fire tablets and Fire Stick streaming devices now carry Disney+, so if you have one, you can get streaming.

Disney+ is now available at all the places you see above. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

