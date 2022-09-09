Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy Releases Poster, Debuts First Footage at D23 Expo

This year's D23 Expo is officially proving that you can fly. On Friday, during Walt Disney Studios' panel at the convention, fans were treated to the first official look at Peter Pan and Wendy, the latest live-action remake to enter the studio's arsenal. The film, which will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, released its first official teaser poster, and also showcased footage to those within the room at D23. While it doesn't look like that footage will make its way online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak has a description of what it entailed.

Just revealed at #D23Expo ✨ Check out the new poster for #PeterPanandWendy. Streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sYk42QIfyi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

"Starts with Wendy going to Neverland and meets the lost boys but some of them are girls. Basically Peter Pan, but it's more split between his story and Wendy's. Jude looks like Hoffman, but without the hair."

Peter Pan & Wendy will star Alexander Molony as Peter and Ever Anderson as Wendy, with a cast that includes Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, and Molly Parker as Mary Darling. The film will be directed by Pete's Dragon alum David Lowery, who previously teased his unconventional approach to the iconic story.

"I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it," Lowery revealed to The Kingcast podcast last year. "But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like 'What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?' And they were into it. It's not 100% like that but it's sort of the ethos by which we've gone about making it....That was sort of the idea, have it be visceral, have it be grounded, it's still joyful, it's still full of exuberance and magic, so that's why I don't like to use the word 'grounded.'

