Disney+ Launch Date Officially Announced

The Walt Disney Company is looking to take the world of streaming by storm later this year, as it prepares to launch its highly-anticipated exclusive streaming service, Disney+. Unlike other services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, Disney+ won’t be relying on outside franchises to help with the launch. Since Disney has such a vast and well-loved library of IP, everything on the service will be Disney-owned. If there’s one company that can pull this off and be ultra-successful, it’s the House of Mouse, and fans are eager to get their service started.

To this point, there have been very few details about Disney+ made available to the public, but things changed on Thursday afternoon. Disney held a presentation day for its investors in which it revealed its plans for direct to consumer services, including when exactly Disney+ would launch. It has now been confirmed that Disney+ will be available to the public on November 12th.

The subscription will also cost $6.99 per month, which was also revealed at the event.

This lines up with the reported launch dates that have surfaced since Disney+ was announced. The Walt Disney Company long said that the service would begin in “late 2019,” though without a specific date. On Wednesday, just 24 hours before the presentation, a report from The Wall Street Journal suggested that it would arrive in November.

That same report suggests that software developers have already been instructed to “dial back” their other projects in order to prepare for the launch of Disney+. The company is planning for millions of sign-ups on the initial launch day. If Disney sticks to its word, and the service is indeed cheaper than Netflix, this doesn’t seem like an unreasonable expectation.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Disney+? How much will you be willing to pay for the service when it launches? Let us know in the comments!

