Disney+ Releases Sneakerella Original Song and Music Video Kicks Preview

Disney+ is pumping out the jams with a new original song and music video for Sneakerella. "Kicks" fits snugly into the soundscape of this pop/hip-hop musical world. DIsneyMusicVEVO gave fans the chance to listen to the single off of the soundtrack this week. Chosen Jacobs introduces his character El as the movie opens to set the tone for the rest of the adventure. Antonina Armato, Tim James Price, Thomas Armato Sturges and Adam Schmalholz penned this number. Both Antonina and Price produced the banger as well. On the choreography side, Ebony Williams and Emilio Dosal handle the honors. The entire soundtrack hits streaming platform on May 13th. There's going to be eight original songs which span a ton of genres. However, the contemporary feel absolutely contributes to the vibe that Sneakerella is going for. The Disney+ movie has a pretty high pedigree as songwriters for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Descendants have worked on it.

"Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us," Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel previously said. "Liz Allen's unique vision, Lexi and Chosen's amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages."

Disney+ has a brand new synopsis for Sneakerella: "El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, works as a stock boy in a shoe store and hides his artistic talent. Sparks fly after a chance encounter with Kira King, the daughter of sneaker royalty and a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts. With a nudge from his best friend and a touch of magic, El finds the courage to lace up and dream big."

Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) plays El's best friend Sami and is joined in the cast by Juan Chioran (Cheetah Girls) as El's friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) is Kira's sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton! on Broadway) will play El's stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Hayward Leach (Dare and Truth) are also here as El's stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) is in the directing chair and will be a co-executive producer on the movie. Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool) are executive producing Sneakerella. Tamara Chestna (After), George Gore II (My Wife and Kids) & Mindy Stern (The Baxters) penned the film. Sneakerella enlisted the choreography team of Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (In the Heights). Christopher Scott (In the Heights) is co-producing as well.

