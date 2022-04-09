Sneakerella Trailer Released By Disney+





Sneakerella has a brand new trailer this weekend. Disney+ rolled out the clip ahead of the May 13th premiere. After hits like Descendants, High School Musical, and ZOMBIES, the company is going back to the musical well with Sneakerella. This time, New York City plays host to the story of a fashion designer from Queens. El (Chosen Jacobs) might work as a stock boy by day, but he dreams of being a major player in the fashion world. A chance encounter with Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of an influential business family in the footwear world, leads to El following his dreams. Disney takes one of it’s most recognizable stories in Cinderella and flips it for this modern interpretation. To add to the feel of Sneakerella, this will be a hip-hop/pop musical that draws from those traditions too. Check out the clip right here!

“Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us,” Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel previously said. “Liz Allen’s unique vision, Lexi and Chosen’s amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages.”

Here’s how Disney+ is describing Sneakerella: “El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, works as a stock boy in a shoe store and hides his artistic talent. Sparks fly after a chance encounter with Kira King, the daughter of sneaker royalty and a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts. With a nudge from his best friend and a touch of magic, El finds the courage to lace up and dream big.”

The cast also includes Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) plays El’s best friend Sami; Juan Chioran (Cheetah Girls) is El’s friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira’s sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton! on Broadway) as El’s stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Hayward Leach (Dare and Truth) as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) directs and serves as co-executive producer. Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool) also executive produce. Tamara Chestna (After) and George Gore II (My Wife and Kids) & Mindy Stern (The Baxters) are writing the film. Sneakerella features choreography duo Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (In the Heights). Christopher Scott (In the Heights) is along as co-producer.

