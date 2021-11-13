Sneakerella: Disney Reveals Trailer and Release Date For New Original Movie

Disney is giving the fairytale of Cinderella a refresh with an original movie on Disney+ titled Sneakerella. This gender-flipped edition of the classic Disney story was officially announced during Disney+ Day, where a host of other new movies and series were also revealed. Instead of trying to sneak into an exclusive ball, our protagonist El (Chosen Jacobs) is attempting to get into a sneaker convention to show off some of his original works of art. Sneakerella takes place inside New York City’s avant-garde street-sneaker subculture and premieres on Disney+ February 18, 2022.

“Lace Up and Dream” is the slogan for Sneakerella. The film’s first poster features a colorful, rainbow-filled sneaker being lifted high into the air. The opening of the Sneakerella trailer demonstrates how just like Cinderella was held back by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, Sneakerella‘s star has an overbearing father figure who chastises him for being late for work as a stock boy in their family-owned sneaker shop.

The protagonist has a close friend named Sami (Devyn Nekoda) who encourages him to pursue his sneaker dreams, showing off his talents at crafting creative shoe designs from scratch. The love interest is Denise King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of a famous sneaker family, aka “sneaker royalty.” Just as El becomes the hit of the sneaker ball, he realizes his midnight curfew has come up, sending El racing home. However, he left behind one of his sneakers for Denise to track him down with. The Disney film also stars John Salley as the sneaker tycoon Darius King; Yvonne Senat Jones as Denise King, wife of Darius King, Juan Chioran as El’s friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar as Kira’s sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark as El’s stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart and Hayward Leach as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

“Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel. “Liz Allen’s unique vision, Lexi and Chosen’s amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages.”

Lace up and dream big with the new trailer for the Disney+ Original Movie “Sneakerella.” Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale.

