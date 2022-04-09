Disney+ brought out some new trailers for two National Geographic specials. Both Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return get the spotlight today. A lot of viewers have been looking the amazing nature footage that Disney+ provides since launch. The offerings continue to expand with The Last Tepui and The Return. From the rainforests of Guyana to the rows of crops in California, there’s so much to learn about. National Geographic’s specials offer a window into life that you might not have the chance to go see firsthand. It’s a good time to be a nature fan at home. Look at the trailers for yourself right here.

Here’s how the company describes The Last Tepui: “The Disney+ Earth Day special ‘Explorer: The Last Tepui,’ from National Geographic, follows elite climber Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui.”

“The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr. Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. The one-hour special is the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running “Explorer” series. This Earth Day, learn why the tepuis – much like the Galapagos – are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting.”

Here’s Disney’s synopsis for The Biggest Little Farm: The Return: “The Disney+ Earth Day special from National Geographic is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers’ 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life Charlotte’s Web.”

“Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet’s biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter and an adorable lamb named Moe who befriends the family. This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible.”

