Will Smith’s Welcome to Earth Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Welcome to Earth, the upcoming National Geographic original series hosted by Will Smith has both a new trailer as well as a release date. On Friday as part of Disney+ Day, the streaming service revealed that the once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earths’ greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets will debut on December 8th. The new trailer also shared for Disney+ Day offers up new footage from the six-episode series, showing the full range of Smiths’ adventures and a sampling of the wonders he witnesses along the way – including one so breathtaking he declares he’s “putting it in a movie”.



“I’m throwing myself into the unknown,” Smith says in the trailer before the footage cuts to one of his guides telling him that they can “almost guarantee” he is going to survive his journey. The trailer then shows Smith exploring a variety of areas of the Earth, including deserts, volcanoes, and even going under the sea, an experience he describes as being like a completely different world. You can check the trailer out for yourself below.

The six-part series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios. Leading Smith on his adventures are a number of world-class adventurers, including marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1459174445642240003?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Welcome to Earth was first announced in December 2020 and is the latest project to team Aronofsky with Smith and Nutopia for National Geographic after 2018’s One Strange Rock.

“This was 92 shoots, 34 countries, and it’s all about the hidden worlds that are all around us,” Jane Root, executive producer of Welcome to Earth for Nutopia said during a presentation ad the TCA Summer Press Tour last month. “One of the great things that Will said in the making of this is how his grandmother had told him that the best things in life are on the other side of fear, and that’s exactly what he believes. He talks about how he never climbed a mountain, he’d never been in a cave, never slept in a tent, and he decided to do those things a few years ago.”



Welcome to Earth debuts on Disney+ on December 8th.



